Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on VERX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

VERX stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $895,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,654.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $575,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,778.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $895,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,654.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,629,244 shares of company stock worth $64,039,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 949,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after buying an additional 803,881 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 255.3% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 666,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 637,075 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,173,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,043,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

