R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lowered shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.30 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 76.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,830 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 171,400 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth about $11,513,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -142.60 and a beta of 0.85. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

