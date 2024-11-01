Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Workday Earnings

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workday in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.48. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Workday Trading Down 1.9 %

WDAY stock opened at $233.85 on Wednesday. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.41 and its 200 day moving average is $236.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

