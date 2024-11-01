Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on Unity Software from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,876,112.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,579,617.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,600 shares of company stock worth $5,714,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Unity Software by 426.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,034 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 30.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Unity Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after buying an additional 1,342,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Unity Software by 35.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,956,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,805,000 after buying an additional 507,274 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

