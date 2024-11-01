Analysts Set Expectations for ATS’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of ATS in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.79. ATS has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.17.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). ATS had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $507.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.41 million.

Institutional Trading of ATS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ATS by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,240,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,336,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,247 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATS by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,560,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,863,000 after purchasing an additional 909,149 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,602,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ATS by 77.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after buying an additional 279,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

