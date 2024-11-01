Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for AXIS Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.52. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXS. Bank of America raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

AXS opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

