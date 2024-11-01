Comparing Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) and SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

SFL pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.6%. SFL pays out 108.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Okeanis Eco Tankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SFL and Okeanis Eco Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SFL 0 0 2 0 3.00 Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

SFL currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.80%. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.98%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than SFL.

This table compares SFL and Okeanis Eco Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SFL 15.17% 12.58% 3.49% Okeanis Eco Tankers 30.17% 28.35% 10.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SFL and Okeanis Eco Tankers”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SFL $822.26 million 1.79 $83.94 million $1.00 10.61 Okeanis Eco Tankers $403.85 million 2.11 $145.25 million $4.19 6.33

Okeanis Eco Tankers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SFL. Okeanis Eco Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SFL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of SFL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats SFL on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned seven crude oil carriers, six oil product tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 32 container vessels, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling rig, and five car carriers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Canada, Cyprus, Liberia, Namibia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

