Holiday Island (HIHI) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) is one of 184 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Holiday Island to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Holiday Island and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Holiday Island N/A N/A -0.29 Holiday Island Competitors $27.36 billion $467.55 million 24.86

Holiday Island’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island. Holiday Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Holiday Island has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holiday Island’s rivals have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Holiday Island and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A Holiday Island Competitors 904 5819 11950 317 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Holiday Island’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Holiday Island has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Holiday Island and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A Holiday Island Competitors -23.39% -161.92% -15.19%

Summary

Holiday Island rivals beat Holiday Island on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

