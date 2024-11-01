The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE BNS opened at C$71.69 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$55.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 74.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

