Bloom Energy’s (BE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.69. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.