Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE SHO opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 116,058 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 520,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.