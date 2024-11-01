Rooshine (RSAU) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rooshine to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Rooshine has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Rooshine Competitors 75 534 1067 104 2.67

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 26.55%. Given Rooshine’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rooshine has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors -2.11% -17.80% 1.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rooshine and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -13.59 Rooshine Competitors $3.12 billion $54.23 million 13.58

Rooshine’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rooshine peers beat Rooshine on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

