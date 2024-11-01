Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) & Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Financial Contrast

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Mazda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mercedes-Benz Group and Mazda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Mazda Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Mazda Motor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion 0.39 $15.43 billion $13.71 4.42 Mazda Motor N/A N/A N/A $341.27 0.02

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mazda Motor. Mazda Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 8.52% 13.79% 4.84% Mazda Motor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Mazda Motor on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

