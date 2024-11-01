Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.12 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,638.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

