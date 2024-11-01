Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 154.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,225 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2,629.3% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,399.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,159 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,399.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,356 shares of company stock worth $3,400,709. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE INGR opened at $132.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $138.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.