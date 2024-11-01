Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,799 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,073,000 after acquiring an additional 128,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 117.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,890 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.1% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,225,000 after acquiring an additional 305,381 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,356,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 178,011 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $71.89 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,828.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,478,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,793 shares of company stock valued at $35,759,000 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Bank of America downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.