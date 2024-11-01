Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 151.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $108.02 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $105.17 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.96.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

