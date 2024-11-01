Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.17.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 2.1 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $181.20 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $213.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.29. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

