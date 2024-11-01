157,549 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157,549 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 113.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 82.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.4 %

FNB opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNB

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.