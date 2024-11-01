18,923 Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Post by 133.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Post by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after acquiring an additional 332,811 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Post by 664.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at about $1,772,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,546.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Post Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.63. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.33.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

