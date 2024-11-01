Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,924 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 121,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 111,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUM. Barclays upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

