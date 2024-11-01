Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,115 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.26. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.