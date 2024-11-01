Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Position Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 43.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 8.1% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.66. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

