Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,176,000 after purchasing an additional 80,255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,219,000 after purchasing an additional 78,870 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $537.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $483.56 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.60.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

