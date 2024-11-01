William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for Visa Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.72. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

V has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $321.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.07.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $289.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $530.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1-year low of $232.99 and a 1-year high of $296.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

