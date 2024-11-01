Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) PT at $195.00

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,471,128,000 after acquiring an additional 975,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,945,000 after buying an additional 382,582 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $144.07 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $94.07 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

