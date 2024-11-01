Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.42.

NYSE:BA opened at $149.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 38.9% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

