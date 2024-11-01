Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for ATI (NYSE:ATI) Stock Price

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20. ATI has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $1,540,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 511,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,510,003.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in ATI by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ATI by 68.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 136,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

