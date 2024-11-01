Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

ADC stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 8.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

