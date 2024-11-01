agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,582,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 3,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,990 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 316,856 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 84.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after buying an additional 9,263,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 145.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

