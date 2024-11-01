Analysts Set Expectations for ALGT Q1 Earnings

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.24 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

ALGT opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $85.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $337,050. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,050. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,169.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334 shares of company stock worth $117,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 149.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 10,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

