Loop Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Price

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $231.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.28. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.64 and a twelve month high of $240.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,093,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,263,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,590,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $15,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

