Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $143.07. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.