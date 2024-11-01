Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

AKR stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 158,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

