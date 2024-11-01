Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $138.78 and traded as high as $152.16. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $152.16, with a volume of 4,241 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup cut Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MQBKY
Macquarie Group Stock Down 0.0 %
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.