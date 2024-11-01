Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 574.38 ($7.45) and traded as high as GBX 731 ($9.48). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 726 ($9.42), with a volume of 376,583 shares trading hands.

Playtech Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,420.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 706.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 574.38.

About Playtech

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

