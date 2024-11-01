What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for Canfor Q4 Earnings?

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CFP. Raymond James raised shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.33.

Canfor Stock Down 0.8 %

Canfor stock opened at C$16.61 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$13.53 and a 1-year high of C$19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.23.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

