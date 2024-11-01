Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.35 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 46.65 ($0.60). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 44.45 ($0.58), with a volume of 1,309,992 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.35. The stock has a market cap of £241.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

