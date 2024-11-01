CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.74. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 10,820,234 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.26.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

