M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 872.62 ($11.32) and traded as high as GBX 928 ($12.03). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 922 ($11.96), with a volume of 76,343 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.21) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

M.P. Evans Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 903.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 872.62. The firm has a market cap of £486.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is 5,106.38%.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company operates through Plantation, Property, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

