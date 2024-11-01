Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86. Arcosa has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $97.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.52 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,198.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 272.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 161,662 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 117,892 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 54,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

