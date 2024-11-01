HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.13 and traded as high as $29.40. HMN Financial shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 156,600 shares trading hands.

HMN Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HMN Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.64% of HMN Financial worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

