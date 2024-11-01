McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7,350.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.