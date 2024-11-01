International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 32,483.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TPIF opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

