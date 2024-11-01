International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 24,311.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $242.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.31. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.55 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,920,239.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,920,239.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,151,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.70.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

