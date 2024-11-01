22,450 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 63.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

