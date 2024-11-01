International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.80 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $358.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUB. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

