International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 7,739.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,832 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,796,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,750,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,023,000 after buying an additional 161,415 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $74.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.