International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 3,203.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 225,264 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 3.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.7% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 1.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TY opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $33.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

