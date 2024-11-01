International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 359,742.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,182 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 85.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $276.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $284.37.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,015 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

